Mild weather at home as an atmospheric river impacts California

Today we are tracking another day of warm, mild weather. We are also tracking the chance for some breezes throughout the area this evening. The strongest winds will be around Whitewater, our typical wind-prone area. An atmospheric river is currently impacting the Golden State. Today, the main focus has been on Northern California. Dry air has filled in over the southland giving us a clear and comfortable day.

There will be two rounds of precipitation this week. The first round will move into Southern California late tonight and into tomorrow morning. The main focus will be the LA area and northward. Rain totals will diminish as you move south and east. A few drops could make their way onto the valley floor, but it's not very likely.

The second round will move into the region late Thursday into early Friday. This system has a better chance of bringing rain farther inland, including the Coachella Valley. Even though we may see some drops across the valley, little to no accumulation is expected with either system.

Temperatures will continue to gradually cool over the next few days. Highs will stabilize in the mid-70s for much of this week with some increasing clouds as we get closer to the weekend.