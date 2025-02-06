Skip to Content
Tracking wet weather west of the valley

Spencer Blum
By
today at 3:15 PM
Published 3:00 PM

Another area of low pressure is impacting California today bringing rain to areas west of the valley. So far today, most of the rain has fallen in areas north of the LA basin, but the system will continue moving south. Mostly sunny skies are expected here in the Coachella Valley. By tomorrow, we can expect some rain across Southern California but only a light sprinkle for the valley floor at best.

We are continuing to closely monitor drought conditions across the region. Drought conditions have been deteriorating fairly rapidly across Southern California. Three months ago, 0% of the state was experiencing extreme drought. Today, that number is over 21%. Hopefully, we will see greater amounts of precipitation in the coming months across the region.

Over the next week, temperatures will remain exceptionally comfortable. We can expect highs in the 70s over the coming days. Skies will also remain very clear. It will be fantastic this weekend for Super Bowl Sunday.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

