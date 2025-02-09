Tracking a superb Super Bowl Sunday

Happy Super Bowl Sunday, Folks! It will be nothing short of a perfect day to get together with friends and family here in the Coachella Valley with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

We continue to keep an eye on deteriorating drought conditions across the entirety of Southern California. As of Thursday, more than 21% of the state is currently experiencing extreme drought conditions.

We are tracking very comfortable temperatures to start the week. We are also tracking a moderate to strong atmospheric river which will impact Southern California later this week. As of now, the strongest impacts are expected Thursday and Friday. We have not issued a First Alert Weather Alert (for now) but it is something we are actively discussing. Stay tuned for more updates.