Tracking a beautiful start to the week ahead of some BIG changes

Spencer Blum
Published 5:56 AM

It's a beautiful start to the workweek here in the Coachella Valley. Today we can expect temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with dry conditions holding firm. Winds won't be much of a concern today but will begin to pick up tomorrow.

Taking a look at the weather pattern shows us fair and mild weather for today. Later this week, an atmospheric river will move into California, delivering some much-needed rain to Southern California. We'll notice some elevated breezes on Tuesday afternoon/evening before more clouds move into the region. Rain will arrive in the greater region on Wednesday, but the most significant rainfall will be on Thursday and Friday morning.

It's a beautiful start to the week, but temperatures will cool beginning tomorrow thanks to the elevated winds. In anticipation of the incoming weather, we are issuing a First Alert Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

