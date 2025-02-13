Skip to Content
Local Forecast

First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking impacts from an atmospheric river

Spencer Blum
By
today at 1:23 PM
Published 2:30 PM

A First Alert Weather Alert is in effect today as an atmospheric river delivers some much-needed rain to Southern California. This comes as drought has plagued the region since the start of the year. While the Coachella Valley has not been placed under any sort of flood-related advisories, the same cannot be said for our friends to the west. We are also closely monitoring the potential for flooding over recent burn scars.

Rain will be moving throughout the region all day. However, the most significant rainfall will move in closer to the afternoon and into the evening. For Friday morning, we are tracking the potential for some lingering showers, but conditions will begin to noticeably improve as we close out the workweek.

The First Alert Weather Alert will remain in place through Friday morning as we track those lingering showers. We will see noticeable improvements in the weather starting Friday afternoon as the system starts to weaken and move out of the area. We can expect a drier and sunnier weekend with temperatures gradually warming into next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content