First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking impacts from an atmospheric river

A First Alert Weather Alert is in effect today as an atmospheric river delivers some much-needed rain to Southern California. This comes as drought has plagued the region since the start of the year. While the Coachella Valley has not been placed under any sort of flood-related advisories, the same cannot be said for our friends to the west. We are also closely monitoring the potential for flooding over recent burn scars.

Rain will be moving throughout the region all day. However, the most significant rainfall will move in closer to the afternoon and into the evening. For Friday morning, we are tracking the potential for some lingering showers, but conditions will begin to noticeably improve as we close out the workweek.

The First Alert Weather Alert will remain in place through Friday morning as we track those lingering showers. We will see noticeable improvements in the weather starting Friday afternoon as the system starts to weaken and move out of the area. We can expect a drier and sunnier weekend with temperatures gradually warming into next week.