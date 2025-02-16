Tracking a beautiful post-storm weekend

It's an absolutely beautiful weekend here in the Coachella Valley. Highs have returned to the mid-to-upper 70s with predominantly clear skies. That makes today a fantastic day to head outside and enjoy some of the many things the desert has to offer whether it's a hike or one of our local farmers markets.

We are continuing to actively monitor drought conditions across the region. Just about all of Southern California is currently experiencing extreme drought conditions thanks to a historically dry start to the winter season. This past week's storm has not been accounted for yet, so we may see some slight improvements, but not enough to completely end the drought.

We are looking at consistently warmer-than-usual temperatures for the next week. President's Day is Monday and we can expect highs in the low 80s. Skies will also remain fairly clear over this upcoming week with no chance of precipitation.