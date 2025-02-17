Tracking beautiful weather locally while much of the country experiences frigid temperatures

It's a beautiful day here on the valley floor as we start another work week. There's some onshore flow across the region today thanks to a high amplitude ridge (area of high pressure) in the Pacific. As a result, we can expect some breezes in the usual wind-prone areas and the San Gorgonio Pass.

East of the Rocky Mountains, however, a very different weather story is shaping up. The polar jetstream will be moving farther south than usual. As a result, frigid, arctic air will plunge southward into the central United States. Extreme Cold Warnings are already in place from Montana to Texas as wind chills in some areas could exceed -50°F! We are also monitoring winter storm conditions extending from the plains to eastern Kentucky.

The next week here in the Coachella Valley will be certainly on the warmer side with highs in the 80s most days. Aside from a few upper-level clouds, skies will remain clear. Looking toward the start of next week, highs could be pushing the 90° mark, far above the seasonal average.