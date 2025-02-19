Feeling fantastic as we move through the workweek

As we move through the workweek, temperatures are feeling fantastic, if not slightly warmer than usual. Highs are consistently staying in the lower 80s with sunny skies. Winds will not be getting in the way of any afternoon plans, making today a perfect day to get outside and enjoy the weather.

Our weather here at home seems especially nice when you compare it to the record-breaking frigid temperatures being felt by millions of folks east of the Rockies. Some areas are feeling temperatures more than 40 degrees below average with sub-zero temperatures to boot.

Over the next few days, temperatures will continue to bounce around the low 80s. This weekend, however, we will start to notice a warmup which will continue into next week. Highs next week will start in the upper 80s with the first 90-degree day of 2025 not out of the picture.