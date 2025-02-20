Temperatures staying mild for the workweek ahead of a weekend warmup

It's another fantastic day here in the Coachella Valley! Temperatures are chilly this morning but fret not... we will warm up very nicely for the afternoon into the low 80s. Feel free to head out to the La Quinta Cove for a nice hike today, the weather is perfect for it.

As we look ahead toward this afternoon and tomorrow, we are tracking some weak Santa Ana winds. These winds will set up throughout the day and continue through the end of the workweek. There won't be many impacts for us here in the Coachella Valley, but some elevated winds are expected for our friends to the west.

Through the rest of the workweek, temperatures will stay in the low 80s. Heading into the weekend, highs will start to climb into the mid-80s. By early next week, highs will rise into the upper 80s with the low 90s not out of the picture! Skies will stay predominantly clear for the foreseeable future.