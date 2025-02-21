Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Feeling warmer than usual as we track a weekend warmup

Spencer Blum
By
Published 5:29 AM

We are tracking the end of a very comfortable week here on the valley floor. Over the day yesterday, we saw the development of light Santa Ana winds across Southern California. The greatest impacts will be felt west of the Coachella Valley.

High pressure is building into southern California throughout the weekend. This will lead to a noticeable warming trend here in the Coachella Valley. The temperature outlook shows us some dark red colors over our area. This tells us that temperatures will be warmer than usual about a week from now. In fact, we are looking at highs 10-15 degrees above the seasonal norm.

As mentioned before, highs will begin to noticeably warm this weekend thanks to high pressure building in from the pacific. Highs will reach the upper 80s to start the next workweek with highs in the 90s possible for midweek!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content