Feeling warmer than usual as we track a weekend warmup

We are tracking the end of a very comfortable week here on the valley floor. Over the day yesterday, we saw the development of light Santa Ana winds across Southern California. The greatest impacts will be felt west of the Coachella Valley.

High pressure is building into southern California throughout the weekend. This will lead to a noticeable warming trend here in the Coachella Valley. The temperature outlook shows us some dark red colors over our area. This tells us that temperatures will be warmer than usual about a week from now. In fact, we are looking at highs 10-15 degrees above the seasonal norm.

As mentioned before, highs will begin to noticeably warm this weekend thanks to high pressure building in from the pacific. Highs will reach the upper 80s to start the next workweek with highs in the 90s possible for midweek!