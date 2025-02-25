Highs stay in the 90s today and tomorrow ahead of a cooling trend

It's another warm day here in the Coachella Valley. Skies are clear and winds are calm too. This is allowing highs to reach their full potential and soar into the lower 90s. This warming is a result of a ridge of high pressure. Generally speaking, the jetstream(s) have been pushed to the north across the country. This is allowing warm weather to surge across the US... a stark change from the subzero temperatures of last week.

Tomorrow, we are tracking the development of some Santa Ana winds across Southern California. Winds here on the valley floor will stay fairly mild and direr conditions will move in. This will be fairly short-lived as a cutoff low approaches the region on Thursday, ushering in a cooling trend.

As mentioned before, a cooling trend is in store for us. Taking a look at the temperature outlook, we can see some of those cooler colors over Southern California. This lets us know that we are more likely to see temperatures below the seasonal average in roughly a week from now. Average high temperatures for late February are in the mid-to-upper 70s.

The next seven days will see a decent swing in temperatures. We are still tracking highs in the 90s through Wednesday but a cooling trend will arrive by Thursday and will continue into next week. This trend will bring highs back into the 70s by Monday at the latest. We can also expect some occasional clouds from time to time but skies will stay predominantly clear.