Cooling trend begins today across Southern California

We're been talking about a cooldown for several days now and it's finally here! An area of low pressure has cut off from the jetstream and is beginning to approach California. While this system is still a few hundred miles west of the coast, it has already started funneling upper level moisture into the region, giving us some additional cloud cover today. That, mixed with the cooler air associated with the system, has led to significantly cooler temperatures today.

Santa Ana winds have been slowly decreasing throughout the day as the low pressure system begins to dominate our weather in place of the high pressure. Conditions are still very dry at the surface, however, we can already see a good amount of upper level moisture over the area. The low will be fairly slow to move across the region. We are tracking some chances for light rain west of the mountains Friday night into Saturday but little impacts are expected for the Coachella Valley. At most, we could expect a few drops coming over the mountains.

We obviously are tracking the aforementioned cooling trend heading into the weekend. However, there will be another low pressure system moving into the west coast around Sunday/Monday. this will provide another boost to the cooling, making Monday the coolest day with highs in the low 70s. Highs will stay in the 70s for next week. Expect some occasional clouds over the coming days.