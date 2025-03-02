First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking persistent winds and air quality concerns

There are a number of active advisories in and around the Coachella Valley. For the Coachella Valley proper, we are currently under an Air Quality Alert as a result of the persistent winds leading to sharply diminished air quality. A Wind Advisory is in place for the Pass and Desert Hot Springs as well as the high desert. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for our local mountains. All three local wash roads in/out of Palm Springs are closed.

We are continuing to track persistent winds across the desert floor. These winds have stayed active overnight and will remain elevated throughout the day. Even though these aren't the strongest winds ever felt, they are persistent enough to keep copious amounts of dust and sand elevated in the air. Winds will stay elevated overnight tonight into Monday morning as well.

There's a chance for showers west of the mountains. There is a chance for some of those showers to make their way onto the valley floor throughout the afternoon, but no accumulation is expected. A few inches of snow is likely for the mountains, mainly above 5,500 to 6,000 feet.

A First Alert Weather Alert remains in place through early Monday afternoon as the winds slowly diminish around that timeframe. Expect widespread impacts to air quality and visibility during this time.