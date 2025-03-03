First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking persistent winds this evening ahead of potential rain

Tonight we remain under a First Alert Weather Alert as gusty winds continue to impact the Coachella Valley. While our air quality has seen some improvements compared to the weekend, there are some lingering concerns tonight. Our Air Quality Alert was extended through 12PM Tuesday. Winds will stay a bit breezy tonight, especially along the I-10 corridor. However, winds will slowly diminish throughout the evening. Temperatures today are also very mild, largely thanks to the persistent winds.

Tuesday will see a brief warm up with highs rising to the upper 70s. However, this will be short-lived as a weak atmospheric river will impact California beginning on Wednesday. Rain will likely move into Southern California around the mid-to-late morning with showers possible in the desert as early as the early afternoon. There is still some time between now and then so exact timing and rainfall estimates may change. Current rainfall estimates for the Coachella Valley range from minimal accumulation to a quarter of an inch. There will be two distinct waves of unsettled weather. The first will arrive Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning and the other will arrive Thursday evening and continue overnight into Friday.

Our temperatures will see quite a range over the coming days with highs mainly staying at or below the seasonal average for the workweek. Expect cloud cover and chances for rain on Wednesday and Thursday thanks to the atmospheric river. Temperatures will start to warm back up on Friday and continue warming through Sunday. Don't forget to shift your clocks ahead by one hour on Sunday for the start of Daylight Saving Time. Looking at the long term, there is another chance for some SoCal showers early next week.