Feeling great today ahead of an active mid-week

It's feeling fantastic outside today! Temperatures are hovering right around the seasonal average and winds are not an issue. This is all thanks to a ridge of high pressure currently over California. There are some big changes in the days ahead, however. Starting tomorrow, an atmospheric river will move into the Golden State.

While this won't be the wettest system in terms of rain, it will bring a good amount of snow to our mountains. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for our local mountains ahead of this system and is slated to go into effect at 7 PM Wednesday. The main area of focus is for elevations above 4,500 feet. Several inches of snow are expected with winds gusting upwards of 60 MPH.

Rain will begin to move into Southern California likely sometime on Wednesday morning or early afternoon. Those showers could make their way onto the valley floor later on in the afternoon or early evening. Rainfall totals are still a bit up in the air, but there is only a roughly 25% chance of exceeding 0.25 inches.

We are issuing a First Alert Weather Alert beginning at 4:00 PM Wednesday and lasting through Thursday. As the atmospheric river moves in, we can expect cooler and cloudier conditions with chances of showers, especially on Thursday. Winds will become breezy to gusty during this time as well. We will warm back up starting Friday with warming temperatures continuing through Sunday. Don't forget to set your clocks ahead by an hour on Sunday morning. We are also tracking more rounds of wet weather which could impact California starting early next week.