Tracking a beautiful weekend here in the valley

We're looking at a fantastic Sunday here in the Coachella Valley! Highs today will hover around the seasonal average in the upper 70s. There are a number of fun events today ranging from LGBT+ days in Cathedral City to farmers markets in La Quinta and Palm Desert.

We are still waiting to see the extent to which last week's rain may help improve the ongoing drought situation. With more precipitation in the forecast this week, there's hope that Southern California will see some improvements. for the time being, however, we remain under severe to extreme drought here in the Coachella Valley.

We will see quite the range in temperatures this week. Tuesday will be the warmest day and Thursday will likely be the coolest. We are tracking a few rounds of precipitation this week. The less impactful of the two will move in on Tuesday with the more impactful of the two moving in on Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates.