Tracking nice weather today ahead of an active rest of the week

It's nice and warm today with minimal winds and little cloud cover. However, we are tracking an increase in some upper-level clouds throughout the evening. Tomorrow an area of low pressure will move into southern California and bring a weak atmospheric river with it.

Throughout the day, there will be a chance for rain showers across the region. Some of those showers may make their way over the mountains and bring some rain to the valley floor. Rainfall estimates so far range from a minimal accumulation to more than a tenth of an inch. There will also be a few inches of snow at the higher elevations.

A second, more impactful system will move in by Thursday bringing more significant rainfall and snow to the valley and local mountains respectively. This system will also bring elevated winds with it beginning on Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

This is certainly a busy week for the Coachella Valley! We are tracking the aforementioned showers and snow on Tuesday. Wednesday will see a break from the rain but will also bring an increase in our winds. Thursday we will be under a First Alert Weather Alert and Friday will see lingering breezy-to-gusty winds. This weekend will see some warmer temperatures and potentially some lingering clouds.