Tracking a windy start to a warm and comfortable week

today at 7:30 AM
It is a lovely day here in the Coachella Valley. It's a chilly start to the day, but it will warm up very nicely. Today, winds won't be much of a concern but it will be a bit of a different story for tomorrow. For today though, be sure to enjoy the weather as you head out to one of our local farmer's markets or other events like the BNP.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Coachella Valley by the National Weather Service. This advisory will be in place from 11 AM Monday through 11 AM Tuesday. Expect wind guts up to 50 MPH in the most wind-prone areas.

Temperatures this week will be more stable than last week as highs range from the mid-70s to the low-80s. Monday will be breezy as a system moves through the area. Toward the end of the week and approaching the weekend, highs will climb into the lower 80s.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

