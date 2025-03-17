A breezy St. Patrick’s Day to start the workweek

Happy St. Patrick's Day! We are tracking some cloudy skies and warm temperatures today. Highs will likely be slightly warmer than yesterday. We will also see a noticeable uptick in our winds today. Winds will stay mostly calm this morning and start to pick up as we head into the afternoon, becoming widespread. The strongest winds will arrive this evening, likely around or after sunset.

As a result of the expected winds, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Coachella Valley, along with many surrounding desert areas. Our Wind Advisory will take effect at 11:00 AM and stay in place for 24 hours. Since the winds will become breezy to gusty, the South Coast AQMD has issued an Air Quality Alert for the same timeframe as the Wind Advisory.

It's certainly a breezy to gusty start to the week. However, once we get through these winds, we will start to see our temperatures gradually rise over the week. We will see highs in the mid-low 80s for the end of the work week, with highs pushing 90°F by the end of the weekend.