Tracking sunny skies and warming temperatures this week

Spencer Blum
By
Published 3:32 PM

It's a beautiful day here in the Coachella Valley with minimal winds and dry conditions. The area of low pressure which brought winds to us yesterday is moving off toward the east, leaving mild weather today. High pressure will build over the coming days, allowing our temperatures to gradually warm.

Here's a look at the temperature outlook. All those deep, red colors over much of the west (including us here on the valley floor) indicate that we are likely going to see temperatures above the seasonal average roughly a week from now. General high pressure over the coming days will allow us to warm up well above average.

As mentioned before, we will be gradually warming over the next week. Spring will officially begin (astronomically speaking) on Thursday. By the start of next week at the latest, we will see highs consistently in the 90s. We're getting to that time of the year when temperatures start to warm up as we transition from the wet season to the dry season.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

