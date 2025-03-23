Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking above average temperatures

Spencer Blum
By
Published 5:41 AM

It's been a warm weekend with even warmer temperatures to come. Yesterday, highs reached 90° for the first time since February 26th. We can expect highs in the 90s for at least the next several days. Thankfully, skies are mostly clear today and will continue to be clear to mostly clear in the days ahead.

Taking a look at the temperature outlook shows us some of those warmer colors over Southern California. This tells us that we're more likely to see warmer than usual temperatures than not in roughly a week (6-10) days from now.

We are slowly transitioning into the warmer and drier portion of the year. Highs this week will mostly stay above average. there is a possibility of reaching 100° this week, particularly on Tuesday. Beginning Wednesday, some winds will pick up, helping bring temperatures back down to the 80s. It's that time of the year again, folks.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content