Tracking above average temperatures

It's been a warm weekend with even warmer temperatures to come. Yesterday, highs reached 90° for the first time since February 26th. We can expect highs in the 90s for at least the next several days. Thankfully, skies are mostly clear today and will continue to be clear to mostly clear in the days ahead.

Taking a look at the temperature outlook shows us some of those warmer colors over Southern California. This tells us that we're more likely to see warmer than usual temperatures than not in roughly a week (6-10) days from now.

We are slowly transitioning into the warmer and drier portion of the year. Highs this week will mostly stay above average. there is a possibility of reaching 100° this week, particularly on Tuesday. Beginning Wednesday, some winds will pick up, helping bring temperatures back down to the 80s. It's that time of the year again, folks.