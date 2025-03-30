Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Continuting to track elevated winds and poor air quality

By
Published 6:18 AM

We are continuing to track elevated winds this weekend here in the Coachella Valley. Winds will stay elevated this morning and this afternoon.

An Air Quality Alert and a Wind Advisory are in place for the Coachella Valley through 11:59 PM and 10 PM, respectively.

Over the coming days, winds will stay elevated. This could cause continuing air quality concerns into the workweek. The winds will help keep temperatures on the milder side, with most days experiencing below average temperatures.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content