Continuting to track elevated winds and poor air quality

We are continuing to track elevated winds this weekend here in the Coachella Valley. Winds will stay elevated this morning and this afternoon.

An Air Quality Alert and a Wind Advisory are in place for the Coachella Valley through 11:59 PM and 10 PM, respectively.

Over the coming days, winds will stay elevated. This could cause continuing air quality concerns into the workweek. The winds will help keep temperatures on the milder side, with most days experiencing below average temperatures.