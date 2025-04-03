Felling absolutely fantastic today as we watch a weekend warmup

It's another day of some fantastic temperatures here in the Coachella Valley. Highs today are roughly 10 degrees below the seasonal average. This is thanks to the large and persistent area of low pressure across the western US. The system will slowly start to weaken its grip on us starting tomorrow. This will allow warmer temperatures to start moving in. The warming trend will continue well into next week, peaking in the triple digits as we welcome festival-goers for weekend 1 of Coachella.

This persistent area of low pressure is also responsible for the round of severe weather plaguing the mid-south and the Midwest. While we are still monitoring the potential for tornadoes today, the main focus is flooding. There are widespread flooding concerns throughout the region with the areas shaded in purple having the highest risks of flash floods. Since the system will be fairly persistent in the coming days, there will unfortunately be more rounds of wet weather for these areas. We wish the best for our friends to the east and will actively track the situation.

We promised a warmup for the Coachella Valley, and a big one is coming. We will gradually warm up throughout the weekend and next week. We are projecting highs in the upper 90s and/or the triple digits as we approach weekend one of Coachella. It's April... that means it's time for the heat to make an appearance. Skies will remain clear and sunny. Stay hydrated and don't forget that sunscreen.