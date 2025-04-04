Tracking a wamring trend today lasting through next week

It's warming up here in the Coachella Valley. The persistent area of low pressure that brought us winds and cooler temperatures earlier this week is slowly moving off to the east. This has shifted our winds to be out of the north. As a result, it's a tad bit breezy this evening. Temperatures are warmer than yesterday but still below average. Tomorrow will be seasonable, and Sunday will be above average.

Taking a look at the temperature outlook, we can see a lot of those warm colors over Southern California. This tells us that highs roughly a week from now are likely to be warmer than usual. Spring 2025 has gotten off to an interesting start as temperatures swing from above average to below and back.

We will continue to warm gradually over the next several days, and well into next week. We can expect the upper 90s by the middle of next week. Highs are likely to be in the low triple digits as we welcome tens of thousands of festival-goers to the valley for weekend one of Coachella. Expect sunny skies along the way.