Tracking warmer than usual temperatures as we look ahead to the workweek

Spencer Blum
By
New
Published 6:14 AM

Good morning! It's a bit chilly to start the day today, however, we will warm up comfortably as we head into the afternoon. We will see some above-average temperatures this afternoon with highs pushing the lower 90s.

If you are heading out to the pool today, be sure to drink plenty of water and wear plenty of sunscreen. Today, we are tracking a UV index of 8, which is fairly high. It's pretty easy to burn when the sun is this powerful, so make sure you take care of yourself while enjoying the weather in the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures today are already reaching above average levels. Highs will continue to rise throughout the week as we approach the first weekend of Coachella. Highs will be in the triple digits for Thursday and Friday, with mid to upper 90s in store for the rest of Coachella weekend 1. Things could change, but it also appears to be a tad bit breezy at some points throughout the weekend.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

