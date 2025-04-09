Above average temperatures nearing record territory

We are continuing to warm up here in the Coachella Valley. A ride of high pressure is building day by day, giving us calm winds, dry weather, clear skies, and, of course, above-average temperatures. Temperatures will continue to build over the coming days, peaking on Friday in the low triple digits.

Today, highs are nearing 100°F, but they will continue to warm throughout the rest of the workweek. Let's take a look at some of the temperature records for weekend one of Coachella. The record high for both Thursday and Friday of this week is 101°F. We are very likely going to at least tie the record on Thursday, and we will almost certainly break the record on Friday. Thankfully, some light winds will move in Friday and Saturday, which will help lower temperatures a bit for the rest of the weekend and next week.

Expect highs in the triple digits for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will peak on Friday for the first day of Coachella, but will fall slightly back into the upper 90s for the rest of the weekend. Skies will stay clear and temperatures will stay above average into next week.