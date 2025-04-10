Tracking near-record heat as festival-goers arrive

The time has come... tens of thousands of people are flocking to the Coachella Valley for weekend one of Coachella! They are being greeted by near-record highs, blue skies, calm winds, and dry weather. Thanks to a persistent ridge of high pressure building over the Southwest, temperatures will only continue to rise into tomorrow. A trough will move into the region on Friday, bringing a slight uptick in winds for Friday and Saturday. This will help bring highs down a few degrees throughout the weekend.

As we gear up for weekend one of Coachella, let's take a look at some record highs. The record for both today and Friday is 101°F. Today has the potential to tie the record, but Friday will almost certainly break the record. Right now, we are tracking highs around 103°F for Friday. Thankfully, highs will drop slightly through the weekend, moving away from record territory.

Highs will continue to rise into tomorrow. However, Friday will see a small trough move through Southern California. This will bring some slight breezes to the valley and will help to slowly lower temperatures into next week. Expect sunny skies for the foreseeable future, and remember to ALWAYS practice heat safety!