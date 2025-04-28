Warming back up for the workweek

It's a very mild and comfortable start to the week here in the Coachella Valley with minimal winds and highs in the 80s. Temperatures today are noticeably warmer than yesterday, thanks to the calmer winds and the departing area of low pressure. Highs will continue to warm back into the 90s for tomorrow, where they will stay through Friday. Another system will move in for the upcoming weekend, leading to cooler and windier weather.

Outside of Southern California, this area of low pressure is responsible for a moderate (level 4/5) risk for severe weather, including tornadoes, in the upper Midwest. A smaller chance for severe weather is also present in the Southern Plains

Let's take a look at our extended temperature forecast. We can see that there are some deep blue colors over Southern California. This tells us that it is much more likely to be cooler than usual temperatures in 6-10 days from now.

Throughout the workweek, highs will return to the 90s. Skies will remain quite clear during this time. Heading into the weekend, another system will move into the area. This will sharply lower temperatures and increase our local winds.