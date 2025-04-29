Temperatures return to the 90s for the rest of the workweek

It's a beautiful day here in the Coachella Valley! Aside from a few clouds here and there, skies are clear around the entire region. Temperatures have also continued to warm significantly compared to yesterday as highs jump back into the lower 90s. Winds will also be fairly minimal today with only a light breeze expected.

Taking a look at the weather pattern, we can see a weak area of low pressure remaining over the desert southwest. Since the system continues to weaken its influence over us with each passing day, we have returned to the 90s. There are not many major changes expected for the rest of the workweek. A very weak trough will move through the area for the middle of the week, bringing some additional clouds and keeping our highs in the low 90s. A much more impactful system will move into the region for the weekend. This will sharply increase winds and lower temperatures.

We have quite a range in our temperatures over the next 7 days. We will stay in the low 90s for the next several days. Friday will be a tad bit warmer. Saturday and Sunday will be windy and cooler, with Sunday being the coolest day. Highs will be down in the 70s! We will quickly warm back up as we head into next week.