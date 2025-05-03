First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking gusty and dusty weather this weekend

Happy Saturday! We are under a First Alert Weather Alert today as we begin to track the impacts of an incoming low pressure system. This system will increase winds throughout Southern California and lead to widespread breezy to gusty conditions as we head into the afternoon.

An Air Quality Alert will take effect at 2 PM later this afternoon as we track potential air quality concerns throughout the Coachella Valley. A Wind Advisory is also in place for the San Gorgonio Pass and Desert Hot Springs.

Taking a look at the next seven days, we can see a bit of a rollercoaster in our temperatures. Highs will fall back into the 70s by tomorrow. Temperatures will slowly warm back up next week, reaching the triple digits by Friday. We will remain under a First Alert Weather Alert through the weekend.