First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking remaining winds, travel concerns, and decreased air quality

An Air Quality Alert remains in place this Sunday morning as we continue to track elevated winds. Thankfully, the air quality isn't the worst we've ever seen, but it is still not perfect. Temperatures today will be very comfortable and mild in the upper 70s, quite below average for early May.

Here's a look at our FutureTrack. We can see that winds will increase again as we head into it this evening. The winds will be fairly widespread. As we head into tomorrow, the winds will not be nearly as strong, but they may still be a tad bit elevated.

Get ready for some heat! Temperatures are mild and well below average to start the week, but they will quickly warm back up! Expect highs in the triple digits by the end of the workweek.