Tracking lingering wet weather ahead of a gradual warmup

After a wet and windy Sunday, our Monday continues to have cloudy skies and lingering wet weather. Thanks to the area of low pressure in the Southwest, we are tracking the potential for more rain as a result of wrap-around moisture. Thankfully, winds aren't as much of an issue today. Although our highs were fairly muted today, thanks to the cloud cover and moisture.

Here we can see the area of low pressure centered over Arizona. This has kept our skies gray and the atmosphere damp. The system will slowly move off toward the east tomorrow. This will allow for some fairer weather to begin returning to the region. This will start a BIG warming trend that will continue into the weekend. By Saturday, high temperatures will soar into the triple digits, potentially exceeding 105°F.

The weather will begin to noticeably change tomorrow. Temperatures will begin a steep warming trend that will carry us into the triple digits by the end of the workweek. Aside from some elevated evening breezes in the beginning of the workweek, winds won't be much of a problem for us. Expect mostly clear skies for the rest of the week.