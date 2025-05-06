Tracking a BIG warm up in our temperatures this week

Today is noticeably different from yesterday on a number of different fronts. Of course, it is much warmer outside today compared to yesterday. It's slightly cooler in the west valley thanks to some onshore winds coming in through the pass. Temperatures are a bit closer to the seasonal average in the east valley. It's also much clearer today, but there are some lingering clouds, mainly over the mountains. Most of the clouds are staying west of the Coachella Valley.

As the area of low pressure slowly moves eastward, high pressure is slowly moving in. This ridge will become more dominant in the days ahead, allowing temperatures to sharply rise well into the triple digits by the end of the workweek.

As mentioned before, temperatures will rise sharply this week. Highs on Saturday are likely to exceed 105°F. These temperatures are roughly 15° above the seasonal norm. However, there will be another area of low pressure moving in near the start of next week. This will increase winds and bring our temperatures closer to usual.

Taking a look at the 7-day, we can get a great picture of exactly how much our temperatures will warm. Highs will peak on Saturday and stay elevated into the start of the following workweek. Temperatures will slowly moderate next week.