Tracking warming temperatures throughout the week

We are continuing to warm up this week in the Coachella Valley as high pressure builds over the Golden State. This is also letting some drier air move in, giving us mostly clear skies. The exception is some lingering clouds over the mountains. Winds will also be very light this evening.

We know heat very well here in the valley, but this weekend will see the hottest days of the year so far. That makes now a great time to go over some basic heat safety tips. Remember to NEVER leave a person or animal in a car as they heat up very quickly and get much hotter than the outside temperature. Spend time inside in the AC and out of the sun if you can. Take frequent shade breaks, and above all, drink plenty of water!

Our temperatures will continue to be a bit of a roller coaster over the next week. Temperatures will peak on Saturday. Some breezes will also start to move in this weekend and will continue to remain a part of the weather story at least into the start of next week.