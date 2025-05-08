Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking a big heatwave heading into the weekend

Spencer Blum
By
Published 3:37 PM

It's another toasty day here in the Coachella Valley. Highs today are in the upper 90s as high pressure continues to dominate over our region. Skies are clear and winds are minimal. Compared to yesterday, it's much warmer outside, with highs about 10° higher valley-wide.

High pressure will continue to dominate in the days ahead. We will return to the triple digits by tomorrow, with Saturday being the warmest day of 2025 so far (for the Coachella Valley). Beginning on Saturday, some breezy conditions will move in. These winds will stay with us into the start of next week, peaking on Monday. The winds will help to cool us off as we head into next week.

A look at the next 7 days shows us a steep warmup heading into the weekend. Saturday will be the warmest day of 2025 thus far for us. Some winds will move in over the weekend and continue into next week. This will help to cool us back down.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content