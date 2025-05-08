Tracking a big heatwave heading into the weekend

It's another toasty day here in the Coachella Valley. Highs today are in the upper 90s as high pressure continues to dominate over our region. Skies are clear and winds are minimal. Compared to yesterday, it's much warmer outside, with highs about 10° higher valley-wide.

High pressure will continue to dominate in the days ahead. We will return to the triple digits by tomorrow, with Saturday being the warmest day of 2025 so far (for the Coachella Valley). Beginning on Saturday, some breezy conditions will move in. These winds will stay with us into the start of next week, peaking on Monday. The winds will help to cool us off as we head into next week.

A look at the next 7 days shows us a steep warmup heading into the weekend. Saturday will be the warmest day of 2025 thus far for us. Some winds will move in over the weekend and continue into next week. This will help to cool us back down.