Happy Mother's Day to all of the loving others out there! Today will be another hot day in the Coachella Valley, especially for this time of year! Highs will be in the 10-15° range above the seasonal norm. Winds will be fairly light this morning but will increase throughout the afternoon/evening. There is some upper-level moisture in the region, giving us a few high clouds to start the day.

We started to notice a few light breezes yesterday, and that trend will continue into the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the local mountains and pass areas. This advisory will be in place from 5 AM Monday through 5 AM Wednesday, with the strongest winds on Monday/Tuesday evening. Gusts may get upwards of 50 MPH.

Good news... There is some relief from this heat in store! Tomorrow will be noticeably cooler to start the workweek thanks to some of the elevated wind. Highs will reach their lowest on Tuesday, with afternoon highs in the 80s. Aside from Tuesday, we will bounce around the 90s over the course of the next week.