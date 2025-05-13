Much Cooler with Continued Winds Lingering Across the Valley

Our cool and gusty weather continues across the Coachella Valley with today expected to be the coolest day of the week. We’ll see our strongest, gusty winds across the mountain passes and deserts.

While temps. bump up just a hair mid week, we’re still watching near to below average temperatures continue through the remainder of the work week in the low 90s.

Looking ahead at this weekend, we’ll see another opportunity for some cooler temps and another shot at wind.

For now, our trough of low pressure slowly exits east over the Great Basin with a little bit of a short wave giving the potential for some isolated showers in the mountains. We’ll stay mostly dry here across the valley floor, but as that shortwave passes we’ll see another uptick in winds.

We’re still looking at a Wind Advisory for Western Riverside, Southwest San Bernardino, and other parts of Southern California — however is not in effect until 5am Wednesday.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for the Coachella Valley until 5am Wednesday for wind blown dust and reduced visibility.