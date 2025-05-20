Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Staying well above average this week

Spencer Blum
By
Published 3:52 PM

It's another warm one outside. Temperatures today have again surpassed 100°F. Thankfully, skies are clear and winds are calm. Temperatures will continue to warm in the days ahead, peaking on Wednesday and Thursday. This is all thanks to high pressure building in and dominating Southern California.

While there are no active weather advisories for the Coachella Valley, the same cannot be said for our friends to the west. A Heat Advisory will take effect at 11 AM Wednesday for much of the LA area. The advisory also extends into parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara County. This will end by 9 PM Thursday.

It's staying hot and above average this week in the valley. We've definitely transitioned into our summertime pattern. Highs will cool off slightly for the weekend but will remain warmer than usual. Expect a slight uptick in our winds as we approach the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content