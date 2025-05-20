Staying well above average this week

It's another warm one outside. Temperatures today have again surpassed 100°F. Thankfully, skies are clear and winds are calm. Temperatures will continue to warm in the days ahead, peaking on Wednesday and Thursday. This is all thanks to high pressure building in and dominating Southern California.

While there are no active weather advisories for the Coachella Valley, the same cannot be said for our friends to the west. A Heat Advisory will take effect at 11 AM Wednesday for much of the LA area. The advisory also extends into parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara County. This will end by 9 PM Thursday.

It's staying hot and above average this week in the valley. We've definitely transitioned into our summertime pattern. Highs will cool off slightly for the weekend but will remain warmer than usual. Expect a slight uptick in our winds as we approach the weekend.