Tracking highs well above average this week

We are feeling the heat in the Coachella Valley this week! Even though we're roughly 10° above the seasonal average, we aren't tracking any heat-related advisories. Our friends to the west (in the LA area) are under a Heat Advisory. Thanks to the ridge of high pressure, there is an abundance of dry air throughout the atmosphere. This is helping contribute to our clear, blue skies. Winds this evening are a touch breezy, but nothing out of the ordinary.

High pressure continues to dominate over Southern California and much of the southwest. This is giving us those warmer-than-usual temperatures this week. Moving into Thursday, there will be little to no change in the weather setup. Remember to practice heat safety! Friday will see a weak low-pressure system move down the west coast. This will bring breezy to gusty conditions to close out the workweek.

Temperatures will remain roughly 10° above the seasonal average through tomorrow ahead of a very minor cooldown heading into Memorial Day Weekend. Expect some breezier weather on Friday. Highs will remain consistently above average heading into next week.