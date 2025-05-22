Temperatures peaking ahead of a minor weekend cooldown

It's another warm one here in the valley. Highs today are very similar to yesterday, hovering about 10 degrees above the seasonal average. Winds have been on the mild side today, but may pick up a tad as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures will fall slightly in the days ahead, but will stay above average. It's also quite dry across the region thanks to high pressure.

A weak area of low pressure will move down the west coast tomorrow. This will bring a boost to our winds for Friday and, to a lesser extent, Saturday. Given the expected boost in winds, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the San Gorgonio Pass and northern Coachella Valley for 5 PM Friday through 3 AM Sunday.

Temperatures will very subtly fall as we head into Memorial Day weekend, with Saturday being the coolest day. Even with the somewhat cooler weather, highs will still stay above average and at/above 100°. Next week will be very similar with highs in the mid to low triple digits.