Tracking a warm, yet comfortable, Memorial Day weekend

It's a fantastic weekend here in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures have been on the way, yet comfortable side, hovering in the low triple digits. Today will be much of the same. However, we are still tracking some lingering winds this weekend. This evening may still see some lingering breezy to gusty conditions. The same will be true for tomorrow, Memorial Day.

As a result of the winds, there are a few advisories in place. An Air Quality Alert is in place through 5 AM tomorrow morning, and a Wind Advisory is in place through 3 AM tomorrow. The Wind Advisory is only in place for the San Gorgonio Pass and northern Coachella Valley.

Conditions over the next week will be very stable, with highs staying predominantly in the lower triple digits. Temperatures will start to bump up by a couple of degrees toward the end of the upcoming workweek.