Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking a perfect Memorial Day in the Coachella Valley

Spencer Blum
By
Published 5:57 AM

Happy Memorial Day! It's a very nice day here in the Coachella Valley to celebrate those who have sacrificed the most. It's a bit breezy this morning as we experience some lingering winds. This evening will see a slight boost to our winds, but nothing will be excessive. Expect clear skies and dry conditions.

Let's take a look at our temperatures. Expect highs to ride into the low triple digits for this afternoon. Overall, temperatures will be very stable this week, albeit a bit above the seasonal average. A weak area of low pressure will move into the region by midweek. This will have little impact on our temperatures but will likely bring a few extra clouds to the valley.

As mentioned before, temperatures will be quite stable with highs in the low triple digits. We will warm up by a couple of degrees for the second half of the workweek. Expect a few clouds with us around Wednesday as a weak system briefly passes by. Skies will be mostly clear other than that.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content