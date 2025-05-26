Tracking a perfect Memorial Day in the Coachella Valley

Happy Memorial Day! It's a very nice day here in the Coachella Valley to celebrate those who have sacrificed the most. It's a bit breezy this morning as we experience some lingering winds. This evening will see a slight boost to our winds, but nothing will be excessive. Expect clear skies and dry conditions.

Let's take a look at our temperatures. Expect highs to ride into the low triple digits for this afternoon. Overall, temperatures will be very stable this week, albeit a bit above the seasonal average. A weak area of low pressure will move into the region by midweek. This will have little impact on our temperatures but will likely bring a few extra clouds to the valley.

As mentioned before, temperatures will be quite stable with highs in the low triple digits. We will warm up by a couple of degrees for the second half of the workweek. Expect a few clouds with us around Wednesday as a weak system briefly passes by. Skies will be mostly clear other than that.