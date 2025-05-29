We’re riding the temperature roller coaster

Good morning! It's another lovely day here in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures are off to a relatively mild start this morning, with calm winds across most areas. Skies will stay mostly clear today with some upper-level clouds throughout the day.

Today will be a bit warmer than yesterday as high pressure continues to build across the region, but there are some changes headed our way as we look to the weekend. Starting tomorrow, an area of low pressure will move into Southern California from Baja California, bringing some tropical moisture into the region. This trough of low pressure will have a number of effects, ranging from increased clouds, more humid weather, cooler temperatures, and a slight boost to our winds. This, combined with another system early next week, will help to keep us on the cooler side.

The temperature roller coaster isn't over just yet. Highs will continue to rise for the rest of the workweek before an area of low pressure from the south brings in some more humid, cooler, and cloudier weather for the weekend. Temperatures gradually fall from Saturday through Tuesday before warming back up starting Wednesday.