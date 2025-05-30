Tracking warm weather today ahead of a weekend shake-up

Good morning and happy Friday! Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in excess of 105°F. Winds will be calm and skies will be predominantly clear. Moisture levels are a little higher today as an area of low pressure starts to funnel in some upper-level moisture.

As low pressure moves into the region over the weekend, we will see a number of changes. We are already seeing a slight uptick in moisture both here at the surface and higher up in the atmosphere. It will be on the more humid side this weekend thanks to the tropical moisture. Thanks to the elevated moisture levels, we will see a dip in our temperatures from Saturday through Tuesday. There is even a slight chance for some light showers here on the valley floor, particularly on Sunday. The best rain chances (as well as any chances for thunderstorms) will be over the mountains.

Today will be the warmest day we've had all week, and will likely have until at least the latter end of next week. More moisture moves in for the weekend, which will help lower temperatures. There is also a slight chance for showers, particularly on Sunday. Temperatures start to noticeably warm back up by the middle of next week.