Tracking rain chances as we welcome the month of June

Spencer Blum
By
Updated
today at 6:24 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Good morning! It's a warm morning to welcome the month of June, with temperatures much warmer than the same time 24 hours ago (for now). Temperatures stayed warm overnight, but will be held back this afternoon thanks to the excess moisture. Expect an overall cloudy and more humid day.

We are tracking rain throughout the day today. The likeliest chance will be this evening, with the east valley seeing a greater chance for rain. If we get any rain, there will be little to no accumulation. At most, a couple of hundredths of an inch. Rain chances are present throughout the day. The mountains are more likely to see some rain.

Today will be mostly cloudy and on the more humid side thanks to the tropical moisture. Next week will still remain comfortable but will gradually rise into the triple digits.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

