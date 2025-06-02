Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Tracking some lasting humidity to start the workweek

Spencer Blum
By
New
Published 3:43 PM

Happy Monday. It's warm and slightly humid out there... a bit unusual for this time of year. Temperatures today are fairly close to the seasonal average, especially in the west valley. Temperatures are slightly lower in the east valley thanks to slightly more moisture in the air. Winds today will be typical for this time of year.

Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, another weak area of low pressure will move into the region. This will keep our moisture levels elevated. Beyond Wednesday, moisture levels will gradually decrease. Subsequently, daily temperatures will increase. There will be little in the way of stopping these temperatures, so we will warm to levels well above average by this weekend.

Our temperatures will stay close to the seasonal average through Wednesday. Humidity levels will also stay somewhat elevated during this time. Highs will gradually start to rise beginning Thursday, climbing to 110°F this weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content