Tracking some lasting humidity to start the workweek

Happy Monday. It's warm and slightly humid out there... a bit unusual for this time of year. Temperatures today are fairly close to the seasonal average, especially in the west valley. Temperatures are slightly lower in the east valley thanks to slightly more moisture in the air. Winds today will be typical for this time of year.

Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, another weak area of low pressure will move into the region. This will keep our moisture levels elevated. Beyond Wednesday, moisture levels will gradually decrease. Subsequently, daily temperatures will increase. There will be little in the way of stopping these temperatures, so we will warm to levels well above average by this weekend.

Our temperatures will stay close to the seasonal average through Wednesday. Humidity levels will also stay somewhat elevated during this time. Highs will gradually start to rise beginning Thursday, climbing to 110°F this weekend.