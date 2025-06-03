Tracking lingering humidity and thunderstorms

It's another warm and humid day here in the Coachella Valley as we continue to track tropical moisture throughout the region. The moisture is leading to thunderstorms nearby, particularly over the mountains and higher elevations. As of 4 PM, there remains a Flood Advisory, Flash Flood Warning, and Severe Thunderstorm Warning in the High Desert near Twentynine Palms.

Tomorrow, we will continue to track some seasonal temperatures and elevated moisture levels. However, starting Thursday, we will start to see a drying trend and a warming trend. Temperatures will continue to slowly rise into and through the weekend. By Sunday, temperatures will reach 110°F.

As mentioned before, we will start to see a gradual warming and drying trend into and through the weekend. Highs will rise to around 110°F by this weekend. That would put us well above the seasonal average. Skies will remain predominantly sunny and clear over the next week.