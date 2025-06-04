Skip to Content
Tracking seasonal weather today ahead of a big warm-up

Spencer Blum
By
Updated
today at 4:11 PM
Published 3:53 PM

It's a nice Wednesday here in the Coachella Valley as we track some seasonal temperatures and lingering humidity. Drier conditions are on the day, it's just a slow process. We aren't tracking anymore wet weather nearby today, it's all toward our east. However, we did receive some notable rainfall yesterday. Palm Springs received just over a tenth of an inch, with Thousand Palms receiving just under a quarter of an inch.

Enjoy the seasonal weather today. Beginning tomorrow, a steep warming trend will begin. We will also begin to slowly dry out. Temperatures will gradually rise into the weekend with temperatures reaching, and possibly exceeding, 110°F. Remember to always practice heat safety!

As mentioned before, Thursday will bring a gradual drying and heating trend. This trend will continue into the weekend. Expect temperatures roughly 10° above average by Sunday. Skies will be sunny. Welcome to summer in the Coachella Valley.

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

