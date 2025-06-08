Tracking warmer than usual temperatures this weekend

Good Morning! It's another warm day here in the Coachella Valley. It's a mild start to the morning with temperatures in the 70s/low 80s. Conditions are dry across the region as well. Neither winds nor cloud cover will be a problem today.

As mentioned previously, it's a dry day across the region. Our FutureTrack is showing us that conditions will stay persistent and dry today and into tomorrow as well. The dry conditions will allow for clear skies. The lack of moisture means there's really nothing to hold back our temperatures.

Temperature-wise, it is a very hot next few days with Monday and Tuesday being the hottest. There will only be a few degrees of cooling in the days beyond that. Be sure to always practice heat safety!