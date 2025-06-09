Tracking a hot start to the week with little relief in sight

It's a toasty start to the week here in the Coachella Valley. Highs are well above the seasonal norm of 102°F. Thanks to an abundance of dry air over Southern California, skies are clear. Winds are quite minimal today as well, with only a few light breezes. Temperatures will gradually cool overnight, with the coolest temperatures around sunrise. These cooler temperatures will likely only dip into the mid-upper 70s.

High pressure has planted itself firmly over the western United States. This is leading to broad, sinking air. This, combined with the aforementioned lack of moisture in the atmosphere, is allowing high temperatures to reach their full potential. The high will move slightly over the next few days, but will still dominate the weather pattern. The latter half of the week may see a small amount of moisture move in from the south. If this happens, it will cap high temperatures by a few degrees.

It's officially feeling like summer here in the Coachella Valley. There is little relief in sight from the heat over the next several days. Expect above-average highs in the 105-110+ degree range. Be vigilant about heat safety and remember to drink plenty of water.